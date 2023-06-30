Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

CNP stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

