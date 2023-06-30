First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
FTSM opened at $59.65 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.