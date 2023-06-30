First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

FTSM opened at $59.65 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

