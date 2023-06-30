Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 47.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $428.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.63. The company has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

