Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

