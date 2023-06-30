Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,199 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

