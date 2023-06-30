Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

