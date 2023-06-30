Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.