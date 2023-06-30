Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FirstCash by 48.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,600 shares of company stock worth $4,898,253. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

