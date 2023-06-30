Head to Head Analysis: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) vs. Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($2.00) -1.72 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 26.46 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -7.80

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

AlloVir has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

AlloVir presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 462.02%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 110.81%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -80.07% -65.44% Kymera Therapeutics -340.80% -34.15% -26.74%

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

