Analyzing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) & Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Matterport and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 3 1 0 2.25 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Matterport currently has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 47.87%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

This table compares Matterport and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $136.13 million 6.89 -$111.34 million ($0.82) -3.87 Exela Technologies $1.07 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exela Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -162.82% -39.66% -36.34% Exela Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motorized mount that can be used with the Matterport Capture app to capture 3D digital twins of any physical space with increased speed, precision, and consistency. It offers solutions for residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). The ITPS segment provides lending solutions for mortgages and auto loans; banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, and interbank cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for origination, enrollments, claims processing, and benefits administration communications; and public sector solutions for income tax processing, benefits administration, and records management. It also offers solutions for payment processing and reconciliation, integrated receivable and payables management, document logistics and location services, records management, and electronic storage of data/documents; and software, hardware, professional services, and maintenance related to information and transaction processing automation. The HS segment provides revenue cycle solutions, integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment processes legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification, and outreach to claimants; and collects, analyzes, and distributes settlement funds. It also offers data and analytical services in the areas of litigation consulting, economic and statistical analysis, expert witness services, and revenue recovery services for delinquent accounts receivable. Exela Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

