Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

