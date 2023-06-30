Financial Contrast: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) vs. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Globus Maritime and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $61.76 million 0.30 $24.28 million $0.73 1.21 Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$0.39 18.23

This table compares Globus Maritime and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Globus Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft. Globus Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 28.49% 8.60% 6.71% Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas, and between the Northern Adriatic and its hinterland, as well as inland terminals. In addition, the company provides specialist handling, digital, and consulting and management services; and process automation, additive manufacturing, and airborne logistics services, as well as develops, rents, and manages real estate properties. Further, it operates office space and commercial premises. The company was formerly known as Hamburger Hafen- und Lagerhaus-AG and changed its name to Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft für Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH.

