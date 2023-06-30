Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.90 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

