Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordex and Helios Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordex N/A N/A N/A $0.41 29.31 Helios Technologies $885.40 million 2.41 $98.40 million $2.51 26.01

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nordex. Helios Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.4% of Nordex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nordex and Helios Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordex N/A N/A N/A Helios Technologies 9.53% 15.00% 7.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nordex and Helios Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Helios Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nordex presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.22%. Helios Technologies has a consensus price target of $77.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Helios Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than Nordex.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats Nordex on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. It also offers maintenance and remote monitoring services for wind farms, as well as repair and technical enhancement services for existing turbines. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers. This segment sells its products under the Sun Hydraulics, Faster, Custom Fluidpower, Seungwon, NEM, Taimi, Daman, and Schultes brands. The Electronics segment offers displays, controls, and instrumentation products for off-highway, recreational marine, powersports and specialty vehicles, agriculture and water pumping, power generation, engine-driven industrial equipment, and health and wellness markets. This segment sells its products under the Enovation Controls, Zero Off, Murphy, HCT, Balboa Water Group, and Joyonway brands. It sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and electronic products to OEMs, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation and changed its name to Helios Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

