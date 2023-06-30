Contrasting VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) and Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for VerifyMe and Plymouth Rock Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Plymouth Rock Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 246.15%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

This table compares VerifyMe and Plymouth Rock Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87% Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and Plymouth Rock Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.62 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.74 Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Plymouth Rock Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VerifyMe.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Plymouth Rock Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. focuses on developing threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter radar imaging from airborne drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

