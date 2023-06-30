Head-To-Head Review: Epazz (EPAZ) vs. The Competition

Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Free Report) is one of 283 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Epazz to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epazz and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Epazz N/A N/A 0.00 Epazz Competitors $428.25 million -$7.53 million 618.30

Epazz’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Epazz. Epazz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epazz 0 0 0 0 N/A Epazz Competitors 370 1394 3095 18 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Epazz and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.93%. Given Epazz’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Epazz has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Epazz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epazz N/A N/A N/A Epazz Competitors -29.87% -257.86% -6.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Epazz rivals beat Epazz on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients. The company also provides AutoHire software, an interactive question, and online screening and ranking system; and Desk Flex software that allow businesses make use of office space restrictions by enabling employees to instantly access their workstation tools from various areas in and outside of the office. In addition, it offers Agent Power software, which provides information and tools for call centers to help enhance their workforce management; Integrated Plant Management Control software, a software system design for water and wastewater facility management; and CHMCi, an enterprise solution that includes tools to provide, manage, bill, and track behavioral healthcare and social services. Further, the company provides K9 Bytes, a point of sale (POS) software for pet care applications, such as pet boarding; daycare; grooming; training; and other pet care services, including dog walking and pet sitting. Its K9 Bytes products include scheduling, billing, retail inventory, and general POS capabilities comprising credit and debit card processing, collar printers, digital signature tablets, and biometric/fingerprint identification hardware. Epazz, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

