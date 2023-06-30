VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

BATS:SMB opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

