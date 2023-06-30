Allworth Financial LP Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Target were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

