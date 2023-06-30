Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,423,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

