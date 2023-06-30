Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

