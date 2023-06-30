Allworth Financial LP Purchases 10,046 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after acquiring an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $142.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.