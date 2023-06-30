Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

