Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,039,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

