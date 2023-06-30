Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 284.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 144.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 193,527 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,854,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,700 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

