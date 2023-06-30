Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $317,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.