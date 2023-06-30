State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 227 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after acquiring an additional 374,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Insider Activity

STERIS Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $220.99 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.