Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

