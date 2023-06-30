State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.67%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

