Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

LH stock opened at $240.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

