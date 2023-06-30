Allworth Financial LP Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

