Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

