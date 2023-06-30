Allworth Financial LP Has $1.96 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 56.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Public Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.13.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $288.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.40 and a 200-day moving average of $292.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

