Allworth Financial LP Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

