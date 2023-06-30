Allworth Financial LP Has $2.62 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.