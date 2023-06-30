Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $435.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

