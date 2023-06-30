Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,147 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.71 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

