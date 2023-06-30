First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Holdings Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.81% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.02 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $120.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.58%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

