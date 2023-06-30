Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,017 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.43% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 531,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

