Allworth Financial LP Acquires 115,207 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 6,613.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,257 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $520.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

