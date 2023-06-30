Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.16% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,439.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,186,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,601 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,990,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,853 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,958,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $27.39.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

