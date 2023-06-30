Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.