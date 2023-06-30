Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

