Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

