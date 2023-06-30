Allworth Financial LP Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $451.22 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

