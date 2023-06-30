Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $21.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

