Allworth Financial LP Buys 217 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $301.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.18. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

