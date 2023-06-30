Allworth Financial LP Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

