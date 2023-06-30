Allworth Financial LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $862.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

