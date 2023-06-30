The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

