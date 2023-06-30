Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.30% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 266,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 171,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

