iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $240.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $243.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.